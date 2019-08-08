Home Entertainment Telugu

'Operation Gold Fish': A Telugu film with Article 370 connect

Director Sai Kiran Adivi, known for telling unconventional stories, is ready with his cross-genre film Operation Gold Fish.

Published: 08th August 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Operation Gold Fish'.

A still from 'Operation Gold Fish'.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Director Sai Kiran Adivi, known for telling unconventional stories, is ready with his cross-genre film Operation Gold Fish (OGF).

The film starring Aadi Sai Kumar and Sasha Chattri is based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 90s due to militancy and also sheds light on the recently defanged Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian constitution, which gives the state of Jammu & Kashmir a host of special rights.

Revealing the reason why he chose to make OGF, Sai Kiran says, “ The idea of OGF germinated from my real-life observations and it took me three years to develop the script. It’s a first-of-its-kind story that is relevant to the times we live in. I met families of Kashmiri Pandits to make the story look authentic. They have been fighting for their rights for years now.

We made OGF with a hope to pave the way for the return of these people to their homeland. The film touches upon the issues faced by them after the genocide and exposes the sinister politics. It will not only evoke a feeling of patriotism but also keeps you invested in its love story.”

Sai Kiran says the decision to scrap Article 370 by the Indian government came as a surprise to him. “I feel it’s a great move by our government and in a way, this decision has brought joy not only to these people but also to our entire team,” adds Sai Kiran.

Also starring Nooka Raju, Abburi Ravi and Rao Ramesh, OGF shows Aadi as a Kashmiri pandit who’s an NSG commando. The film is in the last leg of post-production and the makers are planning to release it in September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Operation Gold Fish
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp