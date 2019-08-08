'Operation Gold Fish': A Telugu film with Article 370 connect

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Director Sai Kiran Adivi, known for telling unconventional stories, is ready with his cross-genre film Operation Gold Fish (OGF).

The film starring Aadi Sai Kumar and Sasha Chattri is based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 90s due to militancy and also sheds light on the recently defanged Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian constitution, which gives the state of Jammu & Kashmir a host of special rights.

Revealing the reason why he chose to make OGF, Sai Kiran says, “ The idea of OGF germinated from my real-life observations and it took me three years to develop the script. It’s a first-of-its-kind story that is relevant to the times we live in. I met families of Kashmiri Pandits to make the story look authentic. They have been fighting for their rights for years now.

We made OGF with a hope to pave the way for the return of these people to their homeland. The film touches upon the issues faced by them after the genocide and exposes the sinister politics. It will not only evoke a feeling of patriotism but also keeps you invested in its love story.”

Sai Kiran says the decision to scrap Article 370 by the Indian government came as a surprise to him. “I feel it’s a great move by our government and in a way, this decision has brought joy not only to these people but also to our entire team,” adds Sai Kiran.

Also starring Nooka Raju, Abburi Ravi and Rao Ramesh, OGF shows Aadi as a Kashmiri pandit who’s an NSG commando. The film is in the last leg of post-production and the makers are planning to release it in September.