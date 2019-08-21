Home Entertainment Telugu

Nice to see art and films tearing boundaries, exchanging creative ideas: Farhan Akhtar

'We should be exposed to other culture and other people's ideas and creativity we get to learn from somebody else's passion for their work,' Farhan Akhtar said at Chiranjeevi film's teaser launch.

Published: 21st August 2019 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar, who is presenting Chiranjeevi's Telugu film "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" in Hindi, on Tuesday said he is glad that in these divisive times, cinema is able to cross the boundaries created by man.

The film, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a guest appearance.

"With this film, right opportunities did present itself (to us). More importantly, I grew up on a healthy diet of films, which were not just Hindi.

My mom had a great collection of movies that were from across the world in different languages. You get to learn about different cultures and different identities."

"I do feel that right now, the world the way it is, we are at a place where there seems to be a growing number of boundaries being put up and so it is nice that people in art and film are tearing boundaries and exchanging films and creative and cultures ideas," Farhan told reporters at the Hindi teaser launch of "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy".

Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment is presenting the film in Hindi.

The actor-producer believes more exchange is happening between the different film industries due to the ever-growing demand for good content of the audiences.

It is a question of curiosity from the audience.

And as far as talent is concerned, be it acting or music or technical talent, there has been a constant exchange between the industries.

People from Bollywood have acted or worked in South and artistes from there have come to Bollywood.

So that has been happening all the time.

"There is more space to experience content, there is a hunger for content and that has created curiosity of what is happening in different markets in our country.

It is an interesting time.

We should be exposed to other culture and other people's ideas and creativity we get to learn from somebody else's passion for their work."

 The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on October 2.

On the same day, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer "War" will also hit the theatres.

Asked about the two films clash at the box office, Farhan said, "Both Hrithik and Tiger are my friends.

I think we should go beyond this thing that the two films cannot release on the same day. There are enough audience and screens for two films to release on the same day and do well.

"The people, who have made that film ('War') are absolutely happy with that film and I am sure it is a great film and we wish them all the best.

And I am sure they wish us the same. I hope the audience will go and watch both films.

I don't look at it beyond any other way than this."

The teaser launch event was attended by the entire cast of the film -- Chiranjeevi, producer Ram Charan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Ravi Kishan and director Surender Reddy.

