Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 64, birthday wishes pour in from Chandrababu Naidu to Konidela family

By IANS

CHENNAI: Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is eagerly looking forward to the release of upcoming Telugu magnum opus "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", turned 64 on Wednesday, and birthday wishes poured in from fraternity members on social media.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep said: "Wishing you happiness, health and huge success for ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. You deserved the best and time has always gifted you the best. Just about everything. My prayers for this happiness to stay with you forever."

Kajal Aggarwal wrote: "Wish you the happiest birthday, Chiranjeevi sir. It is truly an honour to know a compassionate person like you. May you have a wonderful day."

Director Gopichand Malineni said: "Many happy returns of the day megastar Chiranjeevi sir. His hard work and dedication towards cinema is inspiration to many. Can't wait to witness megastar charisma in Sye Raa."

Wish you the happiest birthday, Chiranjeevi Sir. It is truly an honour to know a compassionate person like you. May you have a wonderful day. pic.twitter.com/KPNRYMv3d9 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) August 22, 2019

Director Sreenu Vaitla wrote: "Happy birthday to Megastar Chiranjeevi garu. His dedication and passion has always and will be an inspiration to many. Looking forward to watch ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. Love live sir."

Veteran actor Radikaa Sarath Kumar wrote: "Happy birthday megastar Chiranjeevi. You deserve loads of happiness and more. Have a good one."

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said: "Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi. Warm memories of moment spent with you flicker in my heart. Thank you for touching my life."

Happy Birthday #Chiranjeevi. Warm memories of moments spent with you flicker in my heart. Thank you for touching my life . https://t.co/BHBkJoI4u1 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 22, 2019

The makers of "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" released a special poster to wish Chiranjeevi on his birthday. The film is gearing up for release on October 2 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.