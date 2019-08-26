WATCH | Keerthy Suresh releases title of her 20th film Ms India

By Online Desk

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh on Monday afternoon dropped the title teaser for her 20th film on Twitter.

With her fans going crazy, the actress revealed that her next film will be titled 'Ms India'. “You have seen her as Mahanati in 2018, and in 2019 she is Miss India,” the 52-second teaser said revealing the new look of Keerthy Suresh.

The 52-second long video shows Keerthy Suresh in various avatars.

Under the banner of East Coast Productions, the film is produced by Mahesh Koneru and directed by newcomer, Narendra Nath. Leading music director S S Thaman is composing the music for the film, the shooting for which is underway.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh to make Hindi debut with Ajay Devgn in 'Maidaan', a football biopic

Keerthy Suresh recently bagged the National Award for Best Actress for her role in bilingual film Mahanati.