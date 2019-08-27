Ravi Teja, Sudheer Varma team up for 'Vikram Vedha''s Telugu remake

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director Sudheer Varma is all set to join hands with actor Ravi Teja for the Telugu remake of Tamil neo-noir action thriller film Vikram Vedha.

The 2017 film featuring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, follows the story of Vikram – an encounter specialist, who is on the go to nab Vedha – a gangster and a drug smuggler. While Vedha voluntarily surrenders, their professional rivalry turns into personal as Vikram’s life is thrown into disarray.

“Sudheer is developing the script keeping in mind the sensibilities of Telugu audience while retaining the essence of the original. As Ravi Teja has been roped in for the cop’s role, the makers are on the lookout for an actor who could do justice for Vedha’s part,” reveals a source.

S Sashikanth who produced Vikram Vedha under Y NOT Studios is bankrolling the Telugu version too.

The film is expected to go on floors later this year soon after Ravi Teja wraps up his upcoming sci-fi thriller Disco Raja.

