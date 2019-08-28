Trivikram to work with Jr NTR again

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Writer-director Trivikram Srinivas, who is currently working for Ala...Vaikuntapuramlo, is gearing up to set the ball rolling for his next project from summer 2021 onwards.



The untitled action drama will reunite the Atharintiki Daredi director with his Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava protagonist, Jr NTR.



“Trivikram and NTR got along well during the making of Aravindha Sametha... and they really respect each other. The director narrated a plotline recently and NTR was so impressed that he agreed to shoot the film immediately after he completes SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. earlier made RRR sequence on the actioner. The film is expected to go on floors next April,” reveals a source.



Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, who ear- Jai Lava Kusa with NTR will be bankrolling the film in association with S Radha Krishna of Haarika and Hassine Creations banner.



Meanwhile, NTR has begun shooting for a month-long schedule of in Bulgaria on Tuesday. It is learnt that Rajamouli will be filming a high-voltage action Temper actor, who plays Komaram Bheem in the period.