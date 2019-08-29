Nivetha Thomas, Akhil Akkineni team up for a crime-thriller

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Nivetha Thomas has been roped in to play the female lead in Akhil Akkineni’s new movie to be directed by Prashanth Varma.

The 23-year-old actor, who is currently working for Indraganti Mohan Krishna’s V, was signed on by Matinee Entertainments for the yet-to-be-titled film, which is expected to go on floors later this year.

Set against a village backdrop, the film is tipped to be a crime thriller and presents Nivetha and Akhil in a new avatar.

Meanwhile, Akhil will start shooting for his upcoming rom-com in September. Produced jointly by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures banner, the film is being directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar.

On the other hand, Nivetha, who is basking in the success of Brochevarevarura, has recently wrapped up shooting for Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar and also has another thriller, Swasa, in the pipeline.