Stars in her eyes: Greeshma Nethrikaa to be seen next in 'Mahanayakudu'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Best remembered for playing the titular role in Vandemataram Srinivas’s Ammulu, Greeshma Nethrikaa, who acted in over 30 films including Malliswari, Koncham Ishtam Koncham Kashtam, Prasthanam, Panchakshari and Emo Gurram Egaravachu as a child artist, has now grown up to play a crucial role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s biographical drama, Mahanayakudu.

“I’m playing the teenage version of Basavatarakam in the film, while Tharun (from Bengaluru) will be seen as young NTR. Even though it’s exciting to get such an offer, initially, I was apprehensive about that role. It bothered me and rightly so because I always wanted to be a leading lady. After brainstorming for a few days, I’m convinced that my work would also get noticed by the audience,” reveals Greeshma. ​

The 19-year-old actor has recently started shooting for the film at Ramoji Film City. “A montage song depicting how NTR-Basavatarakam met, how their love blossomed to greater heights and how they enjoyed each other’s company from there henceforth is being filmed on me and Tharun under the supervision of choreographer Brinda. The entire shooting will be wrapped up by Wednesday,” adds the young actor.

Explaining how she prepared for the role, Greeshma says, “I will be seen wearing a langa voni or a traditional saree and the character transported me to a different time zone. Having seen Vidya Balan’s sense of fashion in the first instalment, I have dressed up accordingly to look authentic for my part. Additionally, director Krish’s research and inputs too helped me enhance my looks.”

Although she didn’t get to share screen space with Balakrishna, Greeshma is basking in appreciation from the Simha actor. “Our producer Sai Korrapati garu, who offered me this role said Balakrishna garu saw the rushes and is really pleased with my performance. Those words have increased my confidence,” recalls the actor.

Greeshma wants to follow in the footsteps of her sister, actor Shravya of Love You Bangaram fame. “I wanted to be introduced as a leading lady by Dil Raju garu. I’m pursuing my engineering and in the second year. I’m listening to a few scripts and you will see me in a film soon,” signs off Greeshma.



