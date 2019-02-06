Home Entertainment Telugu

Ram Charan admits 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' didn't meet audience expectations, promises to work harder

I would like to thank each and every technician who strove day and night to execute Vinaya Vidheya Rama, said the Telugu star in a statement.

Published: 06th February 2019 06:37 PM

ram_charan_teja

Actor Ram Charan (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actor Ram Charan has taken full responsibility for the failure of his latest Telugu release "Vinaya Vidheya Rama".

He said the film didn't elicit the expected response as it didn't meet the expectations of the audience.

Boyapati Sreenu-directed "Vinaya Vidheya Rama" released last month for the Sankranti festival.

Within hours of the film's release, some scenes were heavily trolled for over-the-top action sequences.

Despite the film's failure, Ram Charan has thanked his fans for supporting him through thick and thin.

"I would like to thank each and every technician who strove day and night to execute Vinaya Vidheya Rama. No amount of words is sufficient to describe the support extended by our producer DVV Danayya. I will always be grateful to my distributors and exhibitors who believed in our film and backed it," Charan said in a statement.

"We worked really hard to deliver a film which would entertain all of you. Unfortunately, the vision could not get translated properly on screen and we could not meet your expectations," he said.

He said the love of his fans will inspire him to work harder and deliver better films which will in turn help him meet their expectations.

TAGS
Ram Charan ram charan teja Vinaya Vidheya Rama Kiara Advani

