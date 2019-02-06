Telugu TV actress Naga Jhansi commits suicide in Hyderabad

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi committed suicide at her house in Hyderabad on Wednesday, according to the police.

Jhansi, 21, was found hanging in her flat in an apartment building in Sri Nagar colony.

According to the police, the actress was alone in the flat. Her brother Durga Prasad alerted neighbours when she did not respond. They broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Her body was shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and a case was registered in Punjagutta police station.

Jhansi, who is from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, acted in many serials including 'Pavitra Bandhan' on MAA TV. She was running a beauty parlour in Ameerpet area for the last few months.

According to Jhansi's relatives, she was in love with a young man who is a distant relative. She was reportedly suffering from depression in the last few days. They suspect that the relationship not working out could have led to the suicide.

Jhansi's mobile phone has been seized and the police are examining call data and chat records.