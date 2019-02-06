Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu TV actress Naga Jhansi commits suicide in Hyderabad

Jhansi, who is from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, acted in many serials including 'Pavitra Bandhan' on MAA TV.

Published: 06th February 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi committed suicide at her house in Hyderabad on Wednesday, according to the police.

Jhansi, 21, was found hanging in her flat in an apartment building in Sri Nagar colony.

According to the police, the actress was alone in the flat. Her brother Durga Prasad alerted neighbours when she did not respond. They broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Her body was shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and a case was registered in Punjagutta police station.

Jhansi, who is from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, acted in many serials including 'Pavitra Bandhan' on MAA TV. She was running a beauty parlour in Ameerpet area for the last few months.

According to Jhansi's relatives, she was in love with a young man who is a distant relative. She was reportedly suffering from depression in the last few days. They suspect that the relationship not working out could have led to the suicide.

Jhansi's mobile phone has been seized and the police are examining call data and chat records.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naga Jhansi Naga Jhansi suicide suicide Depression Telugu television actress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp