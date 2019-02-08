Hours before taking her life, Telugu TV actress Naga Jhansi made at least 20 calls to reach out to boyfriend

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours before committing suicide, mini screen actor Naga Jhansi Suvvada spoke to her boyfriend Surya Teja over phone, police found on checking her call records Thursday. The Punjagutta Police, which had registered a case of suspicious death under Indian Penal Code Section 174, is likely to alter charges and book Surya Teja for abetment of suicide.

A day after the 21-year-old’s death, investigators unlocked her smartphone and retrieved data. “Jhansi had not recorded any selfie video, but the team found a number of photos of her and Surya Teja on her mobile,” a source in the police department said.

“After going through her call log and chat history, we have understood that Jhansi was in a relationship with Surya Teja for a year. Her WhatsApp chat history with Surya Teja indicates disputes arose between the two three months back,” investigation told Express.

On Tuesday, Jhansi called Surya Teja over 20 times and he answered a few calls, following which she hanged herself at her rented flat in Nagarjunagar. Even as the postmortem report is yet to be readied, police are likely to frame charges against Surya based on Jhansi’s call data and PME report. He is being questioned by the police in connection with the suicide.