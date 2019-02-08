Home Entertainment Telugu

Hours before taking her life, Telugu TV actress Naga Jhansi made at least 20 calls to reach out to boyfriend

Hours  before committing suicide, mini screen actor Naga Jhansi Suvvada spoke to her boyfriend Surya Teja over phone, police found on checking her call records Thursday.

Published: 08th February 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi

Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours before committing suicide, mini screen actor Naga Jhansi Suvvada spoke to her boyfriend Surya Teja over phone, police found on checking her call records Thursday. The Punjagutta Police, which had registered a case of suspicious death under Indian Penal Code Section 174, is likely to alter charges and book Surya Teja for abetment of suicide.

A day after the 21-year-old’s death, investigators unlocked her smartphone and retrieved data. “Jhansi had not recorded any selfie video, but the team found a number of photos of her and Surya Teja on her mobile,” a source in the police department said.

ALSO READ: Telugu TV actress Naga Jhansi commits suicide in Hyderabad

“After going through her call log and chat history, we have understood that Jhansi was in a relationship with Surya Teja for a year. Her WhatsApp chat history with Surya Teja indicates disputes arose between the two three months back,” investigation told Express.

On Tuesday, Jhansi called Surya Teja over 20 times and he answered a few calls, following which she hanged herself at her rented flat in Nagarjunagar. Even as the postmortem report is yet to be readied, police are likely to frame charges against Surya based on Jhansi’s call data and PME report. He is being questioned by the police in connection with the suicide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naga Jhansi  Naga Jhansi death Telugu TV actress Naga Jhansi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp