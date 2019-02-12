Kajal Aggarwal to don producer’s hat

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Kajal Aggarwal, who was part of blockbusters like Magadheera, Darling, Brindavanam and Khaidi No. 150 as the female lead, is all set to try her hands as a producer with a new movie. The 33-year-old actor, who will also play the leading lady in the film, will bankroll this project under KA Ventures.

Director Prasanth Varma, who made an impressive debut with Awe and is currently directing the Telugu remake of Queen titled That is Mahalakshmi and Rajasekhar’s Kalki, will helm this film. “Kajal has been longing to turn a producer and is keen to make content-driven films.

Impressed with the storyline pitched by Prasanth during That is Mahalakshmi’s Europe schedule, she has agreed to back this project. A young actor will play the male lead and the film will go on floors later this year,” reveals a source. On the work front, Kajal is currently straddling between the sets of Sita and Bharateeyudu 2.