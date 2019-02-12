Home Entertainment Telugu

Tamil and Telugu films have organically happened to me: Upen Patel

While the actor is shooting in Jaisalmer for his debut Telugu film with Gopichand, he has appeared in director Shankar's I and is awaiting the release of his next film with R Kannan, Boomerang.

Published: 12th February 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Upen Patel

Actor Upen Patel. (Photo| Facebook/ Upen Patel)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Upen Patel, after appearing in five back-to-back Tamil films in the last two years and working with top directors such as Shankar, AR Murugadoss and R Kannan, is all excited to make his debut in the Telugu film industry. He says he became a part of southern filmdom organically.

The mega project, which has already begun shooting in Jaisalmer, is being directed by Thiru. The action spy thriller will reportedly be shot on a budget of Rs 50 crore. "I feel blessed that I'm working in three different languages of cinema. I'm so grateful to be making my debut in the Telugu film industry with such a big project and being able to showcase my talent to a new audience. Honestly, I never really looked beyond Bollywood but there are a lot of makers that believe in my ability and want to work with me in the south. Hence, Tamil and Telugu films have organically happened to me," Upen said in a telephonic interview.

Asked how he feels about the fan following and appreciation in south India, he said, "I'm equally shocked at how popular I'm becoming in the south. I really appreciate the original content being made in here, and love the content I'm being offered. The characters with negative shades are a big part of their films. So, they invest in making the antagonist very strong." Upen will be seen playing the main antagonist opposite action superstar Gopichand in his Telugu film.

On asked whether he is nervous, he said, "I never feel pressure. I'm confident in my abilities and I know my job. I am excited and raring to go," said Upen, who is currently shooting in Jaisalmer for a 90-day schedule. "Jaisalmer is a beautiful place and many films have been shot here. So far the weather has been on our side and the filming is going well," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Upen Patel Upen Patel Tamil movies Upen Patel Gopichand movie Upen Patel Telugu movie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp