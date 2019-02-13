Home Entertainment Telugu

Harassment by boyfriend led to Telugu TV actress Naga Jhansi's suicide: Police

Jhansi, 21, who acted in TV serial "Pavitra Bandhan", was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her flat in Srinagar Colony on February 5.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi

Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Cheating and harassment by her boyfriend led to the suicide of Telugu television actress S. Naga Jhansi, Hyderabad police said.

Surya Teja was arrested for abetting the suicide and produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody for two weeks.

Jhansi, 21, who acted in TV serial "Pavitra Bandhan", was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her flat in Srinagar Colony on February 5.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panjagutta) Vijay Kumar said the youth was arrested after Jhansi's family members lodged a complaint, holding him responsible for the suicide.

The police investigations revealed that Teja had been pressurising her to quit acting. He also used to suspect her and had started ignoring her, which led to the actress going into depression.

Teja, who runs a mobile phone shop in Vijayawada, had come in contact with Jhansi in April last year. Soon their friendship developed into love. Jhansi had informed her parents in July that she wants to marry him. She had also reportedly stayed in Teja's house for a week.

READ | Hours before taking her life, Telugu TV actress Naga Jhansi made at least 20 calls to reach out to boyfriend

In November, Jhansi gifted a motorcycle to Teja on his birthday. Last month, Teja went to Jhansi's house and told her parents that he will marry her only if she quits acting. Jhansi accepted the condition and was since then running a beauty parlour.

But Teja still continued suspecting her and used to pull her up for talking to her friends. For the last few days he had started ignoring her and was not even taking her calls.

The police probe also revealed that for five days before committing suicide, Jhansi was alone in the house and was depressed. She was shocked to learn that Teja was looking for another girl to marry.

The accused denied cheating on Jhansi and said he would talk to his parents about the wedding after the marriage of his sister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telugu TV actress Naga Jhansi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp