Harassment by boyfriend led to Telugu TV actress Naga Jhansi's suicide: Police

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Cheating and harassment by her boyfriend led to the suicide of Telugu television actress S. Naga Jhansi, Hyderabad police said.

Surya Teja was arrested for abetting the suicide and produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody for two weeks.

Jhansi, 21, who acted in TV serial "Pavitra Bandhan", was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her flat in Srinagar Colony on February 5.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Panjagutta) Vijay Kumar said the youth was arrested after Jhansi's family members lodged a complaint, holding him responsible for the suicide.

The police investigations revealed that Teja had been pressurising her to quit acting. He also used to suspect her and had started ignoring her, which led to the actress going into depression.

Teja, who runs a mobile phone shop in Vijayawada, had come in contact with Jhansi in April last year. Soon their friendship developed into love. Jhansi had informed her parents in July that she wants to marry him. She had also reportedly stayed in Teja's house for a week.

In November, Jhansi gifted a motorcycle to Teja on his birthday. Last month, Teja went to Jhansi's house and told her parents that he will marry her only if she quits acting. Jhansi accepted the condition and was since then running a beauty parlour.

But Teja still continued suspecting her and used to pull her up for talking to her friends. For the last few days he had started ignoring her and was not even taking her calls.

The police probe also revealed that for five days before committing suicide, Jhansi was alone in the house and was depressed. She was shocked to learn that Teja was looking for another girl to marry.

The accused denied cheating on Jhansi and said he would talk to his parents about the wedding after the marriage of his sister.