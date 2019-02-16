Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH TRAILER | Another biopic on NTR, this time from Ram Gopal Varma

Lakshmi's NTR stars Rajsekhar Aningi as the main protagonist and Yagna Shetty as Lakshmi Parvathi.

A screengrab from 'Lakshmi's NTR

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The trailer of 'Lakshmi's NTR', a biopic on the former Andhra Pradesh being made by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, has gone viral with over 4.6 million views as on Friday.

Within an hour of its online release Thursday, the trailer was viewed by over 5.5 lakh people, reflecting the curiosity of masses about the movie.

"Four million views in just 24 hours for LakshmisNTRtrailer. The Gods are really blessing our team. We all thank you NTR," Varma tweeted.

READ HERE | 'NTR Kathanayakudu' movie review: A middling biopic of a demigod

Ever since Varma announced his intention to make a movie on NTR a few months ago, Telugu Desam Party leaders have raised a hue and cry over it, alleging that he might portray Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in poor light.

Denying the allegation, Varma has said his movie focuses on some true incidents relating to NTR during his last days.

NTR's son and Hindupur (AP) MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna made a movie on his father 'NTR-Kathanayakudu' and released it last month.

The son himself donned the father's role.

The sequel of the move- NTR-Mahanayakudu is expected to be released soon.

'Yatra'- a film on former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, was recently released across the country and in some overseas markets.

