Aishwarya Rajesh turns wrestler for her Telugu debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda

Kollywood actor Aishwarya Rajesh, who belongs to a family of professional wrestlers, plays a village character in the film.

Published: 20th February 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 11:57 AM

Kollywood actor Aishwarya Rajesh

Kollywood actor Aishwarya Rajesh (File | EPS)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Kollywood actor Aishwarya Rajesh, who is making her Telugu debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda in an untitled rom-com, has been signed on to play the female lead in actor Uday Shankar’s new movie. Billed to be a family drama set across Rajahmundry and Hyderabad, the film shows the Chennai-girl as a professional wrestler.

“The film is a holistic family entertainer with wrestling as the backdrop. Aishwarya, who belongs to a family of professional wrestlers, plays a village character in the film. She is very tomboyish and loves the thrills of wrestling. The story is all about how she fulfils the dream of her family by winning a gold medal at an international wrestling tournament,” reveals a source.

Produced by Adhiroh Creative Signs, the untitled film is being directed by NV Nirmal Kumar. Apart from Aishwarya and Uday, the film also stars Pradeep Rawat as Aishwarya’s father and Sanjay Swaroop as Uday’s father. The makers have recently wrapped up filming the interval block at Alampur Jogulamba Temple and the next schedule of the film will commence soon.

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali

Aishwarya Rajesh Vijay Deverakonda

