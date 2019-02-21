I believe 'Mouname Ishtam' is the kind of a film I wanted to debut as a director: Director Ashok Kumar Koralath

Murali Krishna CH By

It took three decades for renowned art director Ashok Kumar Koralath, who set a benchmark in Telugu cinema with his creativity in films like Bobbili Raja, Varasudu, Okkadu, Indra, Pournami, Yama Donga, Arundhati, Varudu and Govindhudu Andarivadele to dive into the world of filmmaking. The five-time Nandi award winner has directed and produced a new-age love story titled Mouname Ishtam.

“My grandfather PN Menon and uncle Bharathan were renowned directors in Malayalam cinema. Although I started off as an art director, my family always wanted me to take up direction. I believe Mouname Ishtam is the kind of a film I wanted to debut as a director and credit goes to Suresh Gadiparthi for penning a soulful story.”

On being asked what took him so long to wield the megaphone despite being in the industry for three decades, he explains, “It’s difficult to make a transition from one craft to another. The challenges in making a movie are plenty. As an art director, you don’t get judged for your job as not many people can decode a scene from a sketch.

When your job is done, you detach from it. Whereas as a director, you are part of everything – right from finalising the script to the promotional campaign. You should meticulously handle everything and it’s a full-time job. Above all, it has its own satisfaction as you do many things. I must say, that excitement is exceptional.”

He has set up a production house, AK Movies and made this film. Looking back at the struggle, Ashok recalls, “Like everyone else, I wanted my film to be backed by a big production house. I have narrated a few scripts to several people including “Usha Kiron Movies” Ramoji Rao. But they had their own perceptions of how a film should be and came up with other suggestions. So, my debut got delayed, but my passion increased after every meeting.

As no one has come forward to pool the resources, I have decided to produce this film on my own without compromising on the quality of work.” Ashok avers that he never thinks about success when he embarks on a project. His focus lies on giving his best as long as the script excites him. And this confidence has made him cast newcomers Ram Karthik and Parvathi Arun in lead roles in Mouname Ishtam. “I felt newcomers would ideally fit the subject and it’s an attempt to bring in freshness in every aspect of the film. Also, I want to be the face of my film and I like to take complete responsibility for its outcome,” reveals Ashok, who has also designed the title logo for Simha – Telangana State film awards.

On choosing a youthful entertainer, he says, “Though it holds true for each good story, you relate with the characters more easily if its a love story. The film is all about a village boy and a city-born girl, who are poles apart, raised in different settings and still manage to fall for each other. We shot the film in Hyderabad, Kerala, Rajahmundry and Pochampally. Actor Nasser essayed a crucial role and the release is scheduled for March 15.”

Ashok is excited to have received positive response from Suresh Babu Daggubati, who recently watched the film’s first copy. “He is my first film’s (Bobbili Raja) producer. He liked the film and questioned me how do I bring people to the theatres? I know its difficult to market a film these days, but I haven’t directed this film to impress anyone. I’m looking for creative satisfaction and I will invest all my energies to promote it.”

Ashok has many ideas, but with Mouname Ishtam, he feels he has fulfilled his long-time wish. “I want to direct an art film, but I know it is going to be really difficult to find a producer or a distributor for such scripts. But I don’t want to stop here and continue doing hard work. Let time decide things for me,” signs off Ashok.



