Opening new avenues

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Once in the shadow of Hindi cinema, the Telugu film industry, which cranks out from Hyderabad is coming into its own and has been getting recognition all over the world for churning out films with refreshing content, ground-breaking performances and top-notch film-making standards. The success of several path-breaking films and the increasing popularity of our actors across territories has apparently decimated the gap between Telugu and Hindi cinema.

Given the diverse range of movies being made in mana industry, there is always demand for new talent. Many actors from the Hindi film industry are impressed with how our industry spells an opportunity for actors from other languages. Cinema Express turns the spotlight on the deluge of Bollywood actors who are making a splash in Telugu cinema.

National Award-winning actor Vidya Balan has made her Telugu debut opposite Balakrishna in NTR biopic. Made in two instalments as NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu, the film shows her reprising the role of NTR’s first wife, Nandamuri Basavatarakam. The actor, who never shied away from portraying versatile roles had great experience shooting for the film. “NTR biopic marks my debut in Telugu and I’m really excited to be a part of it. I have played a full-length role in the film and I must say the experience has been unique,” says Vidya Balan.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who has become a familiar face with Aashiqui 2, is foraying into Tollywood with Prabhas-starrer Saaho. The 31-year-old actor will reportedly be seen in some action-packed scenes and is rumoured to be performing without a body double.

Kiara Advani, who acted in Hindi films like Fugly, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Machine has tried her luck in Telugu with Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. She considers herself lucky and is overwhelmed to reach out to a wider audience with her films. “It feels great to be able to strike a balance between Telugu and Hindi. As long as people love my work in Telugu, I will continue to do more work here, alongside my Bollywood projects. I feel blessed to have received love and appreciation for my work from north and south audience,” says Kiara.

Another actor whose entry is awaited is Alia Bhatt. The Raazi actor has been roped in as one of the female leads in director SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer #RRR. Zarine Khan’s untitled film with Gopichand is in production and there is another starlet Nidhhi Agerwal, who has become a busy bee with a slew of big-ticket films in her kitty.

The trend of importing actors from Bollywood isn’t new. Earlier also, the likes of Manisha Koirala, Tabu, Amisha Patel, Namrata Shirodkar, Sonali Bendre and Gracy Singh have made their mark in the Telugu cinema. But this renewed interest is the outcome of a new wave of Telugu cinema, which has churned out path-breaking films like Pelli Choopulu, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion and Arjun Reddy.

A senior director, on condition of anonymity, attributes this trend to the changing times of Telugu cinema. “The industry is making progress in all aspects and our filmmakers are tapping markets beyond boundaries. The successful running of our films in the north has opened new avenues for us. Gone are the days where our films seldom have substantial roles for the female leads. These actors (Bollywood heroines) have understood that our films boast of talented technicians, good scripts and standard film-making.

Also, Tollywood is always perceived as a cash-rich industry that makes films on a lavish scale. So, the lucrative payments, pampering on the sets and long schedules in foreign locations attract them to sign our films,” says the director.He asserts that signing actors from Hindi cinema will give a fresh perspective to a film. “Having a Bollywood girl is a value addition and her presence will give a fresh perspective to a film. If these girls make the cut with their first film, then the sky is the limit.”

