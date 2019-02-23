Home Entertainment Telugu

Prominent Telugu film director Kodi Ramakrishna passes away

A native of Palakollu in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Kodi Ramakrishna began his career as an associate to late director Dasari Narayana Rao in Korikale  Gurralaite (1979).

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kodi_Ramakrishna

Veteran Telugu film director Kodi Ramakrishna (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu film director Kodi Ramakrishna, who won Raghupathi Venkaiah Award for his contribution to Telugu cinema in 2012, passed away due to lung infection at a  private hospital here on Friday. He was 69 and survived by his wife Padma, daughters -- Deepthi and Pravallika.

A native of Palakollu in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Kodi Ramakrishna began his career as an associate to late director Dasari Narayana Rao in Korikale  Gurralaite (1979). His career as a director began with Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya’ in 1982.

Produced by K Raghava under Prathap Art Productions, the family entertainer was a blockbuster and has the record run of 525 days in two centres. It was followed by Tarangini which ran for 365 days. ​

In a career spanning over three decades, Kodi has directed over 100 films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. These include ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ (1987), ‘Ankusham’ (1989), ‘20va Shatabdam’ (1990), ‘Bharat Bandh’ (1991), ‘Sathruvu’ (1991), ‘Pelli’ (1997), ‘Devullu’ (2000) and ‘Puttintiki Ra Chelli’ (2004). His last film Nagarahavu, an epic-fantasy in Kannada, was released in 2016.

Kodi Ramakrishna holds the record of directing three films with Nandamuri Balakrishna  ‘Mangamma Gari Manavadu’  (1984), ‘Muddula Krishnayya’ (1986) and ‘Muddula Mavayya’ (1989) that ran for a year. His another notable film ‘Mapallelo Gopaludu,’ which marked the debut of actor Arjun Sarja ran for 367 days.

He was also known for giving breaks to upcoming actors and film technicians in his films. He introduced actors including Bhanu Chandar, Suman, Babu Mohan and Gautami Tadimalla among others to the industry.  

Kodi also acted in films like ‘Inti Donga,’ ‘Aasti Mooredu Aasha Baaredu’ and ‘Dongaata.’ 

He won 10 Nandi awards and two film fare awards. Known as a celluloid visionary, Kodi Ramakrishna introduced high-end visual effects to South Indian film industry in films like ‘Ammoru’ (1995), ‘Devi’ (1999),  and ‘Arundhati’ (2009). He was a multi-tasker. Kodi Ramakrishna’s last rites will be performed on Saturday at Mahaprasthanam in Hyderabad.

Greatest hits 
‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ (1987), ‘Ankusham’ (1989), ‘Bharat Bandh’ (1991), ‘Sathruvu’ (1991), ‘Pelli’ (1997) and ‘Devullu’ (2000) were some of Ramakrishna’s most famous movies

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodi Ramakrishna Raghupathi Venkaiah Award Telugu cinema

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp