Mahi V Raghav to direct Dulquer Salmaan

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

After directing father Mammootty in Yatra, director Mahi V Raghav has rolled up his sleeves to team up with actor Dulquer Salmaan in a new movie.

“Mahi has pitched a storyline to Dulquer and impressed with the idea, the actor has agreed in principle to work in the film. The director is developing the script and the duo would be signing the agreement soon enough” says a source.

To be produced by Prasad V Potluri under PVP Cinemas, the film is expected to take off later this year.

Dulquer, who made his Telugu debut with director Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati, is currently shooting for the Malayalam film Oru Yamandan Premakadha. The 32-year-old actor is also awaiting the release of his Tamil and Hindi films – Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and The Zoya Factor.