Mahi V Raghav to direct Dulquer Salmaan

After directing father Mammootty in Yatra, director Mahi V Raghav has rolled up his sleeves to team up with actor Dulquer Salmaan in a new movie.

Published: 26th February 2019 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 12:58 PM

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

“Mahi has pitched a storyline to Dulquer and impressed with the idea, the actor has agreed in principle to work in the film. The director is developing the script and the duo would be signing the agreement soon enough” says a source.

To be produced by Prasad V Potluri under PVP Cinemas, the film is expected to take off later this year.

Dulquer, who made his Telugu debut with director Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati, is currently shooting for the Malayalam film Oru Yamandan Premakadha. The 32-year-old actor is also awaiting the release of his Tamil and Hindi films – Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and The Zoya Factor.

Dulquer Salmaan Mahi V Raghav

