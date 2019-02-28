I’m learning to be composed: Nivetha Thomas

By Express News Service

Nivetha Thomas is looking forward to 118 that will see her playing a crucial role in the second hour of the film. “It’s a suspense thriller inspired by some real-life incidents around which a fictional story has been woven. It is intense and overwhelming but that is still being kept under wraps. The protagonist delves deep into the mystery surrounding my character that appears in the last 20 minutes of the film,” says Nivetha.

The Gentleman actor reveals that the lesser screen-time for her character doesn’t bother her. “I would always like to take up content-based scripts and I don’t worry about the length of the role as long as I have something substantial to do. Although my character is small in 118, it will have an impact. Director KV Guhan has come up with a good film that just happens to have strong characters and a fascinating storyline,” explains the 23-year-old actor.

At the pre-release event of 118, actor Jr NTR was all praise of Nivetha and he stated that her performance in a scene made his eyes moist. Nivetha says that she’s trying her best not to get carried away by the compliments and is even much more excited to play versatile roles. “It was a big compliment from NTR, who I always look up to as an actor and a person. I was kind of nervous and elated to hear him say good things about me. I wanted to continue playing experimental roles and I’m learning to be composed,” she adds.

The Kannur girl has also dubbed for the movie. “I’m so grateful to Guhan sir for the opportunity. He explains everything in detail. It’s the first time I have dubbed for myself in Telugu and I’m glad to have completed it in 1.5 days. I would want to dub for all my films in Telugu from now,” she says.

The actor was seen out of the radar in Telugu for a year and she says she took six months break to complete her graduation. “Acting never took a backseat as I have decided to focus on my graduation thesis work for six months after Jai Lava Kusa. I have now obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and from now onwards, I can focus completely on my acting career.”

Nivetha will be next seen opposite Sree Vishnu in crime comedy Brochevarevarura and Nikhil-starrer Swasa. She is delighted to try her hand at comedy in the film directed by Vivek Athreya.

“Brochevarevarura will see me in a spirited role. It was fun to deliver comedy dialogues and I couldn’t believe I have done it with ease. As for Swasa, it’s a travel film and I will be attending a workshop soon to understand my character better,” signs off Nivetha.