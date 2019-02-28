Home Entertainment Telugu

Mahesh Babu to produce Adivi Sesh’s 'Major'

Actor Mahesh Babu has partnered with Sony Pictures International Productions for a Hindi-Telugu bilingual, Major.

Published: 28th February 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor Mahesh Babu has partnered with Sony Pictures International Productions for a Hindi-Telugu bilingual, 'Major'. The collaboration marks the foray of Mahesh Babu’s home production G Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) into Hindi cinema and Sony Pictures’ entry into Telugu cinema.

Adivi Sesh, who earlier featured and written films like Kshanam and Goodachari, is playing the titular role in the film inspired by the life of Ashoka Chakra, National Security Guard (NSG) commando and Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life during 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai.

Shashi Kiran Tikka, who made his directorial debut with Goodachari is donning the director’s hat and the project marks his second collaboration with Sesh. “Mahesh and I are excited to bring a original story on a National hero’s life.

The honesty and vision of Sesh and Shashi echoed with us and together with Sony Pictures, we have decided to tell this incredible story to the world,” said Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni, MD, GMB Entertainment. Co-produced by Adivi Entertainment in association with Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy’s A+S Movies, Major  will start rolling this summer and will release in 2020.

