Mohan Babu approached for Mani Ratnam’s period film

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Mohan Babu has been approached to play a crucial role in director Mani Ratnam’s big-budgeted historical drama based on the Tamil novel, Ponniyin Selvan, written by Kalki.

The 68-year-old actor, who made name for portraying versatile roles, was last seen in Mahanati.

“It’s a grandiose period trilogy which unfolds on a mammoth canvas and features several prominent actors from across all the industries. Mohan Babu has agreed in principle to work in the film, but is yet to sign on the agreement. The film will be made in several Indian languages and requires his bulk dates. An official statement will be out soon,” says a source.

The film is expected to go on floors in 2020. Recently, Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya has announced the production of the historical series based on the same novel for a streaming platform.

Sooriyaprathap S wields the megaphone for this series to be bankrolled by Soundarya’s May 6 Entertainment in association with MX Player.