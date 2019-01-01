Telugu cinema booms with promising performances

Murali Krishna CH By

The last few years for Telugu cinema has been all about promising performances. Be it by directors,music composers or actors, the senior stars are constantly challenged by a crop of talented newcomers, who managed to make an impact with their debut films. The year gone by is no different as many fresh faces like Rashmika Mandanna, Aditi Rao Hydari, Payal Rajput, Sobitha Dhulipala, Nabha Natesh and Niddhi Agerwal received a thumbs up for their acclaimed performances from the audience and the critics alike.We have put together a list of the impressive debutantes, who dazzled in their first films.

Kiara Advani

Sharing the screen opposite Telugu cinema’s superstar Mahesh Babu is an achievement itself and for Kiara Advani, Bharat Ane Nenu was just the perfect launchpad. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor has put in a lot of efforts to live up to the expectations and despite the language barrier, she has beautifully showcased what she is capable of as Vasumathi. Her second film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, also starring Ram Charan is slated to release on January 11. The trailer of the action entertainer released a week ago and since then, movie buffs are eagerly waiting to catch the film.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna seems to be a born actor. Her USP is the magic of seeing the girl next door on the big screen. Rashmika’s first Telugu film Chalo was a blockbuster and the head start she got with this Naga Shaurya-starrer worked to her advantage. She continued to enthral the audience with her sparkling chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam. And with two big hits, she is undoubtedly the female actor of the year. She is playing a cricketer in Dear Comrade, a romantic-actioner also starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari is a fine mix of glamour and talent. She has proved herself in Sammohanam, portraying the role of an actor, who struggles to speak Telugu, with finesse. She also earned much attention for her portrayal as television reporter Parvathi in Nawab and got noticed in Antariksham 9000 KMPH as Riya, an astronaut. With successive hits, she rises up the ranks and promises to shake things up in Tollywood. She is currently shooting for a Tamil film, Psycho and is looking forward for another fulfilling year.

Payal Rajput

After television serials and a brief stint in Punjabi cinema, Payal Rajput finally made her Telugu debut with actor Karthikeya’s romantic drama RX 100. The film garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews and was declared a blockbuster. She was lauded for her courage to play a seemingly negative role in the film. Her intense screen presence, glamour and boldness has pushed her to fame and her performance is regarded as one of the best of 2018. Next in line is an untitled film with Bhanu Kiran and a special number in Sita.

Sobhita Dhulipala

The stage was set for Sobitha Dhulipala to emerge as a major star in the days to come. As Sameera Rao in her first Telugu film Goodachari, the model-turned-actor has unleashed her talent and announced her arrival. Her vivacious persona and expressive eyes that speak volumes make men go weak at the knees. She is all set to make her Malayalam debut with Moothon in 2019.

Priya Vadlamani

Priya Vadlamani is another promising addition to Telugu cinema. She brought in a sense of innocence to her character and managed to steal the limelight with her confident performance in her debut Premaku Raincheck. She also sprang a surprise with her wit and charm in Subhalekha+lu. This Hyderabadi girl possesses the spark and is set to go far.

Nabha Natesh

Looking at the films Nabha Natesh has done so far, it appears that she enjoys acting and gives her everything to the role she is offered. Her performance in her debut Telugu film, Nannu Dochukunduvate as a livewire and effortlessly charming short-film actor, Meghana won rave reviews. There is not an iota of doubt that Nabha has a bright future ahead of her.

Niddhi Agerwal

Niddhi Agerwal was not fortunate enough to taste success in her debut film, Savyasaachi. But the action entertainer gave her name, fame and stardom. She’s lovable and will grow with each film she does. Niddhi currently awaits the release of Mr Manju, a rom-com featuring Akhil Akkineni in the lead.

