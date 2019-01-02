Home Entertainment Telugu

In a first, NTR biopic earns Rs 100 crore before release

The film's pre-release business has set a record of sorts by earning Rs 100 crore through theatrical and digital rights.

Published: 02nd January 2019

Rana Daggubati as N Chandrababu Naidu in the upcoming NTR biopic.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Kathanayakudu, a biopic on his father and actor-politician late Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR) is gearing up for release during Sankranthi on January 9. The film's pre-release business has set a record of sorts by earning Rs 100 crore through theatrical and digital rights. The film now holds the record for highest pre-release collection among Balakrishna's movies.

Directed by Krish, the film needs to collect Rs 70 crore with ticket sales to be classified a hit. There are high expectations for the film as it sees Balakrishna join hands with director Krish after the successful Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Bankrolled by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Induri, the film also features Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Rakul Preet Singh, Nithya Menen, Sumanth, Kalyan Ram, Brahmanandam, Prakash Raj, Sachin Khedekar and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

The film's music scored by MM Keeravani has received rave reviews so far.

