Nara Rohit’s Shabdam shelved

Actor Nara Rohit’s Shabdam, which shows him in the role of a speech-impaired person, has been scrapped midway.

Published: 02nd January 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Nara Rohit’s Shabdam, which shows him in the role of a speech-impaired person, has been scrapped midway.

The problem started when the film’s producer Narayana Rao Atluri felt extremely unhappy over the way things turned out differently on the sets and decided to abandon the project.

“Rohit and Narayana Rao had a huge fallout after they had differences over several aspects of the film. The duo had issues regarding the budget of the film and have decided to part ways before the project went any further. Even though several people suggested the duo to meet to sort out the differences, they are not on talking terms now and the film has been done away with,” says a source.

Shabdam, also starring Nivetha Thomas and directed by PB Manjunath, was launched in March last year in Amaravathi amid fanfare and the film’s shoot was halted nearly 30 per cent after it was shot.

TAGS
Nara Rohit Shabdam

