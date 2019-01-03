Home Entertainment Telugu

Kiara Advani in talks for Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas' next

To be produced jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, the untitled film delves into the father-son relationship

Published: 03rd January 2019 04:53 PM

Kiara Advani (Photo | Instagram)

By CE Features
Express News Service

Actor Kiara Advani, who made a confident debut with Bharat Ane Nenu, is in negotiations to star alongside Allu Arjun in his new movie to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

"The makers have approached Kiara and have initiated talks with her. Although Kiara is eager to be a part of the film, her involvement, however, is subject to her availability. If she takes up the role, this will mark her first collaboration with Allu Arjun and Trivikram," informs a source.

To be produced jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, the untitled film delves into the father-son relationship. The principal shooting of the film will begin in January after having a formal launch with a low-profile pooja ceremony during Sankranthi. In the interim, Kiara's second Telugu film, the Ram Charan-starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama, is slated to release on January 11.

Kiara Advani Trivikram Srinivas Bharat Ane Nenu Allu Arjun

