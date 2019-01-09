Home Entertainment Telugu

I’ve surrendered to the director’s vision: Ram Charan

In this conversation, Ram Charan shares his thoughts about Vinaya Vidheya Rama , and reveals plans for his next.

Published: 09th January 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

Ahead of Vinaya Vidheya Rama, a Boyapati Srinu directorial, Ram Charan looks unusually calm. You could argue that it’s perhaps because he is secure in the knowledge of another hit after his last, Rangasthalam. In this conversation, Ram Charan shares his thoughts about the film, and reveals plans for his next:

Vinaya Vidheya Rama seems like a commercial potboiler. Will we see you dispatching hundreds of bad guys like in Magadheera?
(Laughs) No no. It might seem like that from the trailer, but the film doesn’t really have as much violence. We had to keep it relatively clean to be able to clear censor overseas as well. Besides, it is a story based on family relations, and is about how four brothers unite over a common goal and how their relationship flourishes.

There are quite a few actors in this film you haven’t worked with before.
Yes, Sneha, Aryan Rajesh and Prashanth are all playing significant characters in the film, and it was wonderful working with them. When you work with people who are so experienced and talented, your job also becomes easy.

Your name in the film takes after your real name. That’s quite unusual...
It was Boyapati garu’s idea. I had inhibitions that it may be a little much to use my own name on screen but when we started shooting, it fit. There is an elaborate scene before and after the scene in which I declare my name in the trailer. As the dialogue is a part of that sequence, it did not feel out of place.
In fact my father saw the trailer and repeated the dialogue in the pre-release function too! I was both surprised and happy. He also jokingly asked Boyapati garu, “Whose permission did you take to use the surname?”

Your look in the film has been rumoured to have been inspired from the Rambo series. Is that true?
Again, I had full faith in the director and the story. It was completely the director’s idea for me to have a ‘Rambo type of body’ for this film. I surrendered to the director’s vision and worked towards it. A little research was done about the tattoos I sport in this film. Of course, it is extremely easy to get distracted when you are on a diet. Luckily for me, Upasana (my wife) is really good at whipping up tasty food.

The Azerbaijan action sequence looks to be quite a sight.
It was the most hectic schedule, but the output is just amazing. The entire crew worked really hard during that schedule. Temperatures would go down to three degrees celsius, but the entire sequence is going to be worth all our effort.

You are active as a star, but alongside, you are also playing the role of a producer. How do you manage?
Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy was something I really wanted to do for my father. It was an attempt to celebrate him and bring him back to the silver screen in all his glory. I guess nobody will be able to afford the Mega Star except me. (laughs) As for my work, I try to focus on the bigger picture.

You also have a multistarrer in the offing. What’s next?
I was supposed to do a film with Koratala Siva after this, but because of Rajamouli’s multistarrer with me and Tarak, I had to let that go. It went to my father instead, and Siva, of course, is very happy about that (laughs).
I want to be able to wrap up Sye Raa... before we start shooting for RRR later this year. Once I have done my bit with Sye Raa..., I will give my 150% for RRR.

— Srividya Palaparthi
srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com
@PSrividya53

