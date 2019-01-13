Home Entertainment Telugu

Thanks to trolls, makers of Ram Charan-starrer 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' decide to remove unrealistic scene

The Ram Charan starrer 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' released on January 11th and received negative reviews for its unrealistic stunts.

Published: 13th January 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

The Ram Charan-starrer 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' released on January 11th and have been receiving negative remarks for its unrealistic stunts.

The scene that was trolled the most was the one from the climax, where protagonist Ram Charan jumps into a running train and reaches from Bihar to Dwaraka in a jiffy.

According to a report in Tollywood.net, the makers of the film have decided to remove the scene.

The movie also had a scene where the hero chops of the heads of the villains and immediately the eagles swoop down to take the heads away.

Some fans of Ram Charan openly criticized director Boyapati Srinu for the poorly scripted film.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama also stars Kiara Advani, Vivek Oberoi, Sneha and Prashanth in supporting roles.

Ram Charan, who received praises for his performance in his previous flick 'Rangasthalam', will next be seen alongside Junior NTR in a Rajamouli directorial.

