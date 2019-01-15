Home Entertainment Telugu

Sankranthi fashion for the win

It’s a holiday where you have the time to let down your hair and show off your best.

Published: 15th January 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It’s a holiday where you have the time to let down your hair and show off your best. While there are the customary new clothes that you enjoy wearing during the three-day festival, these are some styles you should try out at the festivities. Yellows are the colour of the season. Particularly for the harvest festival, yellow will make for the perfect choice. Try what Rakul recently did at an event: a plain yellow cotton kurta and trousers with a simple dupatta. Braid your hair in the fishtail style and wear some statement jewellery to top it off.   

If you don’t want to involve too much in the festivities and just want to sit pretty, wear a plain lehenga skirt and blouse and pair it with a heavy dupatta and statement neckpiece. Put on a bindi and the look will get you places. If you are not one of those who can handle a lot of dressy outfits, then go for simple fusion. Pair your jeans with a funky slit kurta and some moccasins and you will look dressed enough to be festive and yet comfortable.

Chikankari work dresses, or salwar kameez never go out of style. With the numaish going on, picking one up isn’t too hard. Pair with heavy accessories, style it with your favourite pair of sunglasses, and voila! You will be the centre of all attention at every kite party you attend.

Of course, make sure you wear comfortable footwear, because if there’s kite flying, there’s going to be some naach-gaana as well! Keep those nosey aunties away as you wear an ethnic handloomgown which appeals to both the modern chic woman in you and also keeps the sanskaar intact.

Comments

