Director Hari Santhosh heads to Tollywood 

Hari Santhosh, the Kannada director who is known for his films - Alemari, College Kumara and the latest flick, Victory sequel, is all set to enter Tollywood.

Hari Santhosh, the Kannada director who is known for his films - Alemari, College Kumara and the latest flick, Victory sequel, is all set to enter Tollywood. He will be collaborating with producer L Padmanabha, with whom he had previously worked with in College Kumara. Their collaboration will be for a youthful love story, for which the script is currently being worked upon.

The director will take up the project after he completes shooting for his historical subject, Bichchugaththi. The latter has Rajavardhan in the lead, and he plays the role of Baramanna Nayaka. with Prabhakar of Baahubali fame playing the antagonist. Meanwhile, he along with the team, are in the process of finalising the cast for the Telugu film.

