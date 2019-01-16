On Vijay Sethupathi's birthday, makers of 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' release his first look

By Online Desk

The makers of the Telugu magnum opus 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' released the first look of Vijay Sethupathi's character in the film on Wednesday, celebrating his 41st birthday.

Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a Tamil-speaking character in the film.

In the poster, the Makkal Selvan poses with a large dagger, and wears a "pattai" of ash on his forehead and hands.

“Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play Raja Pandi, a tribal leader from Tamil Nadu. He will be seen as a close confidant of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy during the armed rebellion against the British in 1846," said a source.

IN PICS | On Vijay Sethupathi's birthday, here are his upcoming films to look forward to

Also starring Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan and Sudeep in prominent roles, Sye Raa… is being bankrolled by Ram Charan and the film is being shot in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and will be dubbed in Malayalam.