Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to make her Telugu debut

With Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, the actor will join the list of stars whose filmography comprises films in four south Indian languages

Published: 17th January 2019 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (Photo | Instagram)

By CE Features
Express News Service

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who had a fantastic 2018, will now make her debut in Telugu. The actor will share screen space with Sundeep Kishan, Hansika Motwani, and Bhumika in the upcoming film Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL. Varalaxmi confirmed the same with a tweet from her official handle. The film is being helmed by Nageshwar Reddy, with cinematography by Sam K Naidu and music by Shekhar Chandra. 

Notably, Varalaxmi has already done films in Malayalam (Kasaba, Kaattu, Masterpiece) and Kannada (Maanikya, Ranna, Vismaya). With Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, the actor will join the list of stars whose filmography comprises films in four south Indian languages. 

Varalaxmi was seen in a string of different roles in 2018 with Sarkar, Sandakozhi 2, Maari 2, Mr.Chandramouli, Echcharikkai hitting the screens. The actor also has several projects lined up this year including Velvet Nagaram, Kanni Rasi, Neeya 2, Katteri etc.  

