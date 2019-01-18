Home Entertainment Telugu

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's 'Majili' to star another actress?

The poster shows Divyansha Kaushik hugging Naga Chaitanya, who is dressed like a cricketer, hinting that this maybe a sports drama.

Published: 18th January 2019 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya in 'Majili' (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

On the occasion of Sankranti, Naga Chaitanya tweeted out the second look of the much-awaited film with his wife Samantha. But this poster featured Divyansha Kaushik instead of Samantha.

The poster shows Divyansha hugging Naga Chaitanya, who is dressed like a cricketer, hinting that this film might be a sports drama.

Initially, the reports said that the film will portray Chaitanya and Samantha as a troubled couple and how they deal with different stages in their marriage. With a second heroine in the picture, how will the plot change?

Photo | Twitter

Releasing on April 5th, reports say that this film would be based in the 90s.

The real-life couple will be acting together for the fourth time in the Shiva Nirvana directorial. They have earlier acted in 'Ye Maya Chesave', 'Autonagar Surya', and 'Manam'.

As Tollywood's favourite couple promote their upcoming film, they repeatedly mention that 'Majili' is a special one to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naga Chaitanya Samantha Samantha Akkineni Samantha Ruth Prabhu Divyansha Kaushik marriage sports drama Shiva Nirvana Ye Maya Chesave Majili

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp