Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's 'Majili' to star another actress?

By Online Desk

On the occasion of Sankranti, Naga Chaitanya tweeted out the second look of the much-awaited film with his wife Samantha. But this poster featured Divyansha Kaushik instead of Samantha.

The poster shows Divyansha hugging Naga Chaitanya, who is dressed like a cricketer, hinting that this film might be a sports drama.

Initially, the reports said that the film will portray Chaitanya and Samantha as a troubled couple and how they deal with different stages in their marriage. With a second heroine in the picture, how will the plot change?

Photo | Twitter

Releasing on April 5th, reports say that this film would be based in the 90s.

The real-life couple will be acting together for the fourth time in the Shiva Nirvana directorial. They have earlier acted in 'Ye Maya Chesave', 'Autonagar Surya', and 'Manam'.

As Tollywood's favourite couple promote their upcoming film, they repeatedly mention that 'Majili' is a special one to them.