HC notice to Censor Board on song in ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’

The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by SVSN Varma, MLA from Pithapuram, seeking direction to the Censor Board to delete the said song from the film and social media platforms.

Published: 23rd January 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for submitting details in the petition filed seeking deletion of the song titled “Daga, Daga, Kutra” from the yet to be released film “Lakshmi’s NTR”, a biopic made on former AP chief minister and popular actor late NT Rama Rao by director Ram Gopal Varma.

The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by SVSN Varma, MLA from Pithapuram, seeking direction to the Censor Board to delete the said song from the film and social media platforms.Senior counsel Vedula Venkataramana, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the song was filmed targeting AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

