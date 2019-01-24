Rajamouli introduces new technology

By Express News Service

In a first for Indian cinema, the Arri Alexa LF and Arri Signature Prime Lens have been used to shoot SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, tentatively titled RRR. The film’s cinematographer, UK Senthil Kumar confirmed the same with a tweet from his official account. The crew commenced their second schedule recently.RRR is Rajamouli’s first film after the blockbuster Baahubali franchise, and it stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.