Nagarjuna to shoot for a secret project in Europe?

By Online Desk

After rumours about a sequel for the 2002 hit film 'Manmadhudu', South superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna reveals that he would be going to Europe to shoot for 60 days.

According to Tollywood.net, the shooting is said to be for 'Manmadhudu 2'.

Nagarjuna was interacting with the media to promote his son Akhil Akkineni's film 'Mr Majnu', which released on Friday.

Although there is no formal announcement about the project, rumours say that it will be directed by Rahul Ravindran.

Nagarjuna will also reportedly be seen in the sequel of 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' titled 'Bangaru Raju'.

The film stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead, and Nagarjuna will be playing the role of a grandfather.

The veteran actor will also be seen in the upcoming multi-starrer Hindi film 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia.