Passion, not luck, helps you make a mark: Vijay D

The crowd erupted into a roar as Vijay Deverakonda was introduced on to the stage of the Signature Masterclass at The Novotel HICC in the city. In conversation with anchor Ravi, Vijay spoke about his journey from #PassionToPaycheck. In a short candid conversation with Hyderabad Express before addressing the 1,500 odd audience, he was his usual laidback self in an olive green tuxedo. “I don’t know what I am going to say. I am not the “class” type,” he says smirking.

To be considered a superstar after coming from an ordinary background his idea of success is simple. “Money is a necessity. You need money to pay your bills, you need respect when you go to family dos. What more do you ever need,” he sums it up. While stardom brings a lot of perks, he says he enjoys the simple things in life. “When I wake up on a regular day, and see my parents laughing and chilling without a care in the world… those are the moments I feel, ‘I’ve made it’.” Preparing for a talk before over a thousand people isn’t his comfort zone he also admits. He says, “People are paying to hear me talk, that’s feels surreal.” He straightens up with a warm smile and greeting before heading to the stage. He heads out saying, “I’m very jittery to face so many people but the rush of an applause is unmatchable.

The son of a television director, life wasn’t as easy as it seemed for Vijay. From being called an outsider to making his debut against Yami Gautam and following it up by playing small roles in movies, his film career did not take off as expected. However, it was a supporting role in a movie that won him critical acclaim and gave him his first big break. He recounted how he struggled to make his mark for four years after his debut, where he faced multiple disappointments and challenges. At the end, it was his passion to make it big is what led to his first commercial hit in the industry.

The powerhouse that he is, the actor also mentioned how, sometimes one does not need luck to be in their favour if they simply have the passion to make their mark. “I have conquered many hurdles that were thrown at me in my journey and I am happy to have shared those experiences today. One must always remember that, no matter what the odds are, nothing but passion for it can take you past them, I hope to inspire those who attended to follow their passion irrespective of the barriers and challenges they face.”

