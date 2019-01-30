Praveen Sattaru to direct Naga Chaitanya

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Bouncing back from the debacle of Savyasaachi, actor Naga Chaitanya has been shooting for his next release, Majili, also starring Samantha Akkineni in the lead. A well-placed source informed CE that Chaitanya is showing interest to team up with director Praveen Sattaru for a new movie. “It’s not finalised yet, but Praveen has verbally discussed his movie with Naga Chaitanya. The actor has suggested a few changes to the script and will take a call after final narration. There is a possibility that the film might work out since Chaitanya wants to work with Sattaru, who has made several thought-provoking films in the past. As Chaitanya has already committed to work in a couple of films (Majili and Venky Mama), it’s too early to talk about it. Even if Chaitanya agrees to do the film, the project is over six-seven months away from hitting the floors,” says a source. Chandann Reddy, who earlier made Dhada with Naga Chaitanya will shepherd the project under Kamakshi Movies banner.