Catherine Tresa approached for a thriller

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Catherine Tresa, who is busy with a handful of films across languages, wants to try her luck in the thriller genre. It is learnt that she will be seen in a woman-centric film to be directed by Damarukam fame Srinivasa Reddy.

“The makers felt Catherine would make for an ideal choice, given her earlier performances. It’s an edge-of-the-seat thriller that hinges on a strong female character. Catherine was so excited when she listened to the script and is keen on being a part of it, provided if talks materialise on certain aspects like remuneration, call sheets, etc. A clear picture will emerge in a week,” reveals a source.

Meanwhile, the Sarrainodu actor will start shooting for her new Telugu film opposite Vijay Deverakonda on January 31. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film will be shot predominantly in Hyderabad and Europe.