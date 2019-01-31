Home Entertainment Telugu

Catherine Tresa approached for a thriller

Actor Catherine Tresa, who is busy with a handful of films across languages, wants to try her luck in the thriller genre.

Published: 31st January 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Catherine Tresa, who is busy with a handful of films across languages, wants to try her luck in the thriller genre. It is learnt that she will be seen in a woman-centric film to be directed by Damarukam fame Srinivasa Reddy.

“The makers felt Catherine would make for an ideal choice, given her earlier performances. It’s an edge-of-the-seat thriller that hinges on a strong female character. Catherine was so excited when she listened to the script and is keen on being a part of it, provided if talks materialise on certain aspects like remuneration, call sheets, etc. A clear picture will emerge in a week,” reveals a source.

Meanwhile, the Sarrainodu actor will start shooting for her new Telugu film opposite Vijay Deverakonda on January 31. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film will be shot predominantly in Hyderabad and Europe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp