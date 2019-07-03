Home Entertainment Telugu

Meghamsh Srihari sets out in his father’s footsteps

Meghamsh Srihari, one of the sons of late actor Srihari and Disco Shanti is debuting as a hero with Rajdooth.
 

Published: 03rd July 2019 11:24 AM

Meghamsh Srihari

Meghamsh Srihari

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Six years after the demise of actor Srihari, his youngest son, Meghamsh Srihari, sets out in his father’s footsteps. He plays Sanjay, an adventurous youngster, who embarks on a mission entrusted by his uncle in his debut film Rajdooth.

Ask him how he bagged this film, he says, “Last December, I got transferred to a new college and somehow didn’t like that setup and was sitting idle at home. During then, I received a call from my friend, who told me that producer (MLV Satyanarayana) wanted me to play the lead role in his film and asked if I was interested in going through the script. Then I met my directors Arjun and Carthyk, liked their (Rajdooth) script and the rest is history.”

Meghamsh Srihari

He learnt that films involved hard work, commitment and somewhere along the line he has resolved to do acting just like his father. “My father is my role model and being an actor, he played a major role in me aspiring to be an actor. He always encouraged me and my brother to be an actor and a director. Although he has gone too soon, I’m sure he had the knowledge that we will do what he had always wanted us to do.”

Meghamsh’s tryst with the camera began at a very young age where he played a brief role in Srihari-starrer Bairava (2010).

The film’s hectic schedules have affected his (school) education and he was forced to take a break from acting after his mother set a condition that he complete his studies, be qualified for a job and try his luck in acting.

“She did everything for us after the untimely death of our father. She has been supporting our dreams and is eagerly waiting for Rajdooth’s release,” shares the lanky lad. 

A debut with a commercial film is what those aspire to become hero look out for, but Meghamsh has tramped a different path. “I always want to work in different cinema and play versatile roles like my father. Even if it’s a negative role or a mythological character like Yama Dharmaraja or Duryodhana, I can’t wait to do them,” confides Meghamsh, who wants to work under Rajamouli’s direction.

It is said that showbiz is a place where people don’t remember an actor when is not alive. Meghamsh contradicts and asserts that they have received immense support from everyone all these years.

“We have distanced ourselves from the industry, but we always met with love and affection from the people who knew my father. It feels proud when people share good things about my father’s work and tell how he helped the needy.

We have shown the teaser and promos of Rajdooth to Chiranjeevi garu on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy sets and he patted my shoulder for arriving with a different film,” he avers. 

Meghamsh is determined to carry forward the legacy of his father in the days to come. “I’m too young to say this now. But, down the lane after five-six years, I will take up these responsibilities and continue the charity works and not do anything to mar his reputation.” 

He is happy how things have turned out for him as an actor. “I used to tag along with my father to the sets and spend long days over there hob-nobbing with several stars. We used to enjoy attention for being part of the film industry and now that I have turned a hero, it feels amazing when people call me by my name and pose for selfies when I go out,” he states with a beaming smile.

Meghamsh has been getting several offers but he says he will commit only after Rajdooth’s release.

