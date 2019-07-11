Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu actor Amit Purohit passes away

The cause of Amit Purohit's death is yet to be known but his sudden demise has sent shock waves across the film industry.

Telugu actor Amit Purohit

Telugu actor Amit Purohit (Photo | Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

The team of Telugu rom-com Sammohanam including actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Sudheer Babu and director Indraganti Mohan Krishna has grieved the death of actor Amit Purohit, who played Amit Malhotra, the ex-boyfriend of Sameera in the film. Although the cause of his death is yet to be known, his sudden demise has sent shock waves across the film industry.

"Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex-Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace," tweeted Sudheer Babu.

Expressing shock over Amit's death, Aditi, who played Sameera in the film took to Twitter to offer her condolences."Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone too soon. Thank you for your invaluable presence in Sammohanam," wrote Aditi.

Recalling his association with Amit, Sammohanam director Indraganti Mohan Krishna tweeted, "I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amit, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon May you Rest In Peace, Brother."

Amit Purohit has also acted in Hindi films Pankh and Aalap.

