Home Entertainment Telugu

Dear Comrade will not see Hindi version

Actor Vijay Devarakonda believes that the film is more suited to the southern region because of the geography and culture.

Published: 13th July 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Dear Comrade

A still from Dear Comrade

By Express News Service

Vijay Devarakonda says he wants to celebrate his upcoming film with his comrades - people who have given him love. The actor was in Bengaluru along with the lead heroine, Rashmika Mandanna. The team is on a music tour, which they have started in the garden city. “The film carries a personal meaning for all of us. Dear Comrade comes with amazing music, and we want to celebrate it with people who have been with us through our journey,” says the actor, who was also happy to have actor Yash of KGF fame joining the celebrations.

Dear Comrade is directed by Bharat Kamma and the makers launched the trailer in Kannada. The actor, during his interaction with the media, announced that the film, made in Telugu, will be simultaneously dubbed and released in three other South Indian languages, but not in Hindi. “I have been asked whether the film will be dubbed in Hindi, and to them, I want to say, no. The reason, Dear Comrade is a film that, I believe, is more suited to the southern region because of geography and culture. The film is based in a small town and city, and is rooted in South Indian culture,” says the actor, adding, “India is like one country, but if you see, we are actually 20 countries, culturally, physically, and language-wise. It is magic that we function as one nation. But as a film, this works well in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and people across these regions will completely enjoy it.” 

Vijay also said that Dear Comrade will be remade in Hindi, about which an announcement will be made soon after an agreement is signed.

Rashmika dubs in Kannada for Dear Comrade

Rashmika Mandanna is happy to have dubbed her portions for the Kannada version of Dear Comrade. “The minute I heard that the Telugu film will be dubbed and released in three other languages, I told them that I will be dubbing my portions for Kannada,” says Rashmika, adding, “For all my fans in Karnataka, who have been waiting to watch me on the big screen, I consider this is as another Kannada film from me to them. Dear Comrade is a film that is very close to my heart, and I am happy to have it in Kannada too.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dear Comrade Dear Comrade Hindi dubbed Bharat Kamma Vijay Devarakonda Rashmika Mandanna
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp