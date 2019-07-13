Dear Comrade will not see Hindi version

By Express News Service

Vijay Devarakonda says he wants to celebrate his upcoming film with his comrades - people who have given him love. The actor was in Bengaluru along with the lead heroine, Rashmika Mandanna. The team is on a music tour, which they have started in the garden city. “The film carries a personal meaning for all of us. Dear Comrade comes with amazing music, and we want to celebrate it with people who have been with us through our journey,” says the actor, who was also happy to have actor Yash of KGF fame joining the celebrations.

Dear Comrade is directed by Bharat Kamma and the makers launched the trailer in Kannada. The actor, during his interaction with the media, announced that the film, made in Telugu, will be simultaneously dubbed and released in three other South Indian languages, but not in Hindi. “I have been asked whether the film will be dubbed in Hindi, and to them, I want to say, no. The reason, Dear Comrade is a film that, I believe, is more suited to the southern region because of geography and culture. The film is based in a small town and city, and is rooted in South Indian culture,” says the actor, adding, “India is like one country, but if you see, we are actually 20 countries, culturally, physically, and language-wise. It is magic that we function as one nation. But as a film, this works well in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and people across these regions will completely enjoy it.”

Vijay also said that Dear Comrade will be remade in Hindi, about which an announcement will be made soon after an agreement is signed.

Rashmika dubs in Kannada for Dear Comrade

Rashmika Mandanna is happy to have dubbed her portions for the Kannada version of Dear Comrade. “The minute I heard that the Telugu film will be dubbed and released in three other languages, I told them that I will be dubbing my portions for Kannada,” says Rashmika, adding, “For all my fans in Karnataka, who have been waiting to watch me on the big screen, I consider this is as another Kannada film from me to them. Dear Comrade is a film that is very close to my heart, and I am happy to have it in Kannada too.”