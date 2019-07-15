Big Boss casting couch: Another actor calls on police to register case against casting couch request from organisers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Banjara Hills police registered cases against four coordinators of the soon to be aired Big Boss-III reality show, on allegations of abusing an anchor, another Tollywood actress approached the police, alleging casting couch for the show.

Gayatri Gupta alleged that she was dropped from the show after she refused to give in to casting couch demands from the organisers. A complaint was lodged with Raidurgam police of Cyberabad on Sunday.

The first two seasons of the reality show was a huge hit, but the Big Boss-III is already marred by controversies amid allegations of the casting couch.

“As the contract was terminated without prior notice, I asked for compensation, but they are harassing me. They are pressuring me from all corners and trying to defame me,” she told the police.

The police officials said they will verify the contents of the complaint and register a case as per the law. Further inquiries are underway, said an official from Cyberabad.

Earlier, the Banjara Hills police had registered a case after anchor Swetha Reddy lodged a complaint with similar allegations, with them.