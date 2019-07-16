Home Entertainment Telugu

Tollywood actress Chitra Shukla’s next movie is a love story

The film Kadhal, a love story directed by Kalyanji Gogana, will release in August 2019 and stars Rangula Ratnam girl Chitra Shukla.

Rangula Ratnam actress Chitra Shukla

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Rangula Ratnam girl Chitra Shukla will soon be seen in a love story titled Kadhal. Starring Vishwanth and directed by Kalyanji Gogana, the film, set in the early 2000s, shows her as a college goer.

“It’s a contemporary love story that is relatable to our own lives. I got hooked to my character the moment Kalyanji offered it to me,” says the Indore girl.

Elaborating on her character, she shares, “I play a strong independent girl who is pursuing her Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) and is in second-year. She falls in love with a boy and their families disapprove of their love affair owing to their backgrounds.

She is stuck between two conflicting paths and how she deals with it is what Kadhal is all about.” Shot predominantly in Kakinada and Hyderabad, Kadhal is in the final stages of production.

“Except for a song and some talkie portion, entire shooting has been completed.

The film will release in August. I am quite excited to be doing something like this for the first time and eagerly waiting to see how the audience received it,” avers Chitra.

