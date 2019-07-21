Home Entertainment Telugu

Fan moment: Ram Gopal Varma compares Nabha Natesh to Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Gopal Varma was not short of words in praising the heroine, Nabha Natesh, and compared her to actor Ileana D’Cruz. 

Published: 21st July 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With Puri Jagannadh’s latest outing, iSmart Shankar, which was released on July 19, getting appreciation from all corners, joining the audience was maverick director Ram Gopal Varma himself. He not only watched the film, considered the director’s comeback movie, in back-to-back shows, but also raised a toast and called it a ‘double blockbuster’. Varma was also not short of words in praising the heroine, Nabha Natesh, and compared her to actor Ileana D’Cruz. 

“After seeing #issmartshankar, I have no doubt that  ⁦@NabhaNatesh⁩ is ILEANA 2.0,” (sic) he said on his Twitter account. To this, the actor replied, ‘Thank you sir ☺️☺️I am you glad enjoyed the film ☺️☺️☺️I have Been a huge fan of ur films and it was an honour to meet you.” (sic). RGV then responded, saying, “It was an honour to meet you too, and I am your fan from now on” (sic).

Nabha, popularly known as the ‘pataka girl’ in Sandalwood after her debut role in Vajrakaya, is yet another Kannada heroine currently creating waves in the Telugu film industry. The film produced by Puri Jagannadh in association with Charmme Kaur which has collected Rs 36 crore in three days, is breaking records. Nabha is on cloud nine.

“At this moment, I am flying high, and not able to react to this overwhelming response,” says the actor, adding, “It’s nice of RGV to compare me to Ileana. She has been a heartthrob in the Telugu industry since the time she did Pokiri, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film became a big hit, and Ileana is a star today. Comparing me to her is a big thing,” Nabha said. 

The success of iSmart Shankar has propelled her to another level. “We did get a good response for the trailer, songs, and everything that was unveiled before the release. But the box office response is mind blowing, and it is something people still have to digest. Puri has always given hits, and people have been waiting for such a film from his end. I should be glad that I could get to be a part of his project,” Nabha told CE, adding, “Apart from my performance, my on-screen chemistry with Ram has been appreciated. So much so that people have been requesting to see both of us together in a film again.” 

Even though offers have been pouring in for her, the actor wants to swim with the tide for now. “I am experiencing a flood of good response, and offers for some good projects, so it is only going to great 
from here,” she said.

