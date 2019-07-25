Priyanka Arul Mohan in Sreekaram

Murali Krishna CH By

Even before her debut film Gang Leader hit the screens, actor Priyanka Arul Mohan has signed her second film opposite Sharwanand. Titled Sreekaram, the film marks the debut of Kishore Reddy as the director. “After tossing up a few names including Kannada actors Ashika Ranganath and Roopa Hegde, the makers have finally signed on Priyanka as the female lead. She has been offered a well-balanced role which appears glamourous as well as got a lot of scope for performance,” informs a source. Produced by Gopichand Achanta and Ram Achanta, the family entertainer went on floors in June and the regular shooting will commence in August. Priyanka, who is awaiting the release of Gang Leader on August 30, will join the sets around the same time. Sreekaram is set to release during Sankranthi, 2020.

Murali Krishna CH

