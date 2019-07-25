Home Entertainment Telugu

Rituparna Sengupta's South Connect

Bengali cinema actress Rituparna Sengupta, who was in town for Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival, talks about her love for South India and the search for strong roles in the industry

Published: 25th July 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Rituparna Sengupta

Actress Rituparna Sengupta (Photo | Facebook)

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

Actor Rituparna Sengupta of Bengali cinema feels quite at home whenever she’s in the southern part of the country. Not only has she spent a few years in Bangalore but has also worked for Hari Viswanathan’s film Bansuri in which she’s paired with Anurag Kashyap. She was in Hyderabad recently for Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival (HBFF) where her movie Ahaa Re, revolving around the equation of food in ‘this side’ and ‘that side’ of Bengal, was screened to a hall packed with audience. Excerpts from the interview:

You are deeply connected to South India...
As a child I have spent significant amount of time in Bangalore. We had a house there. Later I lived in the city for a few years with my husband. I have also acted in a Kanadda movie. A lot of movies, in which I have worked in, were shot at Ramoji Film city. At Annapurna Studios we shot one song with Nagarjuna. Though when I used to come here, it wasn’t much known for the IT.

Do you wish to work in Telugu cinema industry?
It’s recognised as one of the biggest industries–a platform which can match up to your expectations. I do look forward to act in a Telugu movie. I have also acted in the Malyalam movie Kadhaveedu. The cinema language here is really lucid.

The movie Ahaa Re is about a chef and a home cook. Do you think food offers cultural map of a society?
Food is the unofficial cultural ambassador of a region. It just doesn’t connect countries, it connects hearts, bringing humans together. Bridges the divide, brings forward opportunities for conversations to open up. The film showcases the human relations built around it.

Best character you have played so far…
It’s yet to come though I have played some powerful roles especially in the movie Parcel. I’m searching for a deep character.

Do you think the industry has enough meaningful roles to offer female actors?
I’m in two minds about that. Though there’s a movement rising somewhere. There are some portraiture we actresses keep looking for. I’m trying to find out better roles for women to open up and express themselves.

Hyderabad beyond biryani and bazaars…
This city offers the flavour of time. It shows you years gone by as if through a time capsule. Then there’s the benevolent work done by the actors. All this makes Hyderabad special.

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress
@Sfreen

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rituparna Sengupta
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp