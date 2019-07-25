Rituparna Sengupta's South Connect

Saima Afreen By

Actor Rituparna Sengupta of Bengali cinema feels quite at home whenever she’s in the southern part of the country. Not only has she spent a few years in Bangalore but has also worked for Hari Viswanathan’s film Bansuri in which she’s paired with Anurag Kashyap. She was in Hyderabad recently for Hyderabad Bengali Film Festival (HBFF) where her movie Ahaa Re, revolving around the equation of food in ‘this side’ and ‘that side’ of Bengal, was screened to a hall packed with audience. Excerpts from the interview:

You are deeply connected to South India...

As a child I have spent significant amount of time in Bangalore. We had a house there. Later I lived in the city for a few years with my husband. I have also acted in a Kanadda movie. A lot of movies, in which I have worked in, were shot at Ramoji Film city. At Annapurna Studios we shot one song with Nagarjuna. Though when I used to come here, it wasn’t much known for the IT.

Do you wish to work in Telugu cinema industry?

It’s recognised as one of the biggest industries–a platform which can match up to your expectations. I do look forward to act in a Telugu movie. I have also acted in the Malyalam movie Kadhaveedu. The cinema language here is really lucid.

The movie Ahaa Re is about a chef and a home cook. Do you think food offers cultural map of a society?

Food is the unofficial cultural ambassador of a region. It just doesn’t connect countries, it connects hearts, bringing humans together. Bridges the divide, brings forward opportunities for conversations to open up. The film showcases the human relations built around it.

Best character you have played so far…

It’s yet to come though I have played some powerful roles especially in the movie Parcel. I’m searching for a deep character.

Do you think the industry has enough meaningful roles to offer female actors?

I’m in two minds about that. Though there’s a movement rising somewhere. There are some portraiture we actresses keep looking for. I’m trying to find out better roles for women to open up and express themselves.

Hyderabad beyond biryani and bazaars…

This city offers the flavour of time. It shows you years gone by as if through a time capsule. Then there’s the benevolent work done by the actors. All this makes Hyderabad special.

