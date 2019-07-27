Home Entertainment Telugu

Anupama signs Ninnu Kori Tamil remake

Directed by Kannan and produced by Cosmo Kiran, the film also has Atharvaa Murali stepping into the shoes of Nani.

Published: 27th July 2019

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Anupama Parameswaran has been roped in to reprise Nivetha Thomas’s role for the Tamil version of Telugu rom-com Ninnu Kori. Directed by Kannan and produced by Cosmo Kiran, the film also has Atharvaa Murali stepping into the shoes of Nani.

“I am playing a Bharatanatyam artiste in the film and being a classical dancer myself, I think I will be at ease doing that part,” begins Anupama.

The Premam actor knows comparisons with Nivetha, who played Pallavi, a classical dancer in the Telugu version, are inevitable. “I’m glad to play the character that Nivetha (Thomas) has essayed brilliantly in the original. It’s a challenging role and I’m trying to internalise the emotions of that character.

I also understand it’s hard not to draw comparisons to her portrayal. Nevertheless, I am trying my best to bring life to that character and do not pale in comparison,” shares Anupama, who is set to start shooting for the film soon.

Meanwhile, she is awaiting the release of her Telugu psychological thriller Rakshasudu, a remake of Tamil film Ratsasan. She will be seen as a teacher in the film also starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

“It’s a role that carries a lot of intensity and determines the course of the film. I have done extensive research to portray it and dubbed in my own voice to emote better.

The Tamil version was well-received by the audience and I’m hoping Rakshasudu will also receive equal acclaim,” signs off Anupama.

— Murali Krishna CH
— Murali Krishna CH

