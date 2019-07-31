Kannada star Yash to headline Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Kannada actor Yash is all set to headline director Puri Jagannadh’s ambitious project Puri Jagannadh.

The 33-year-old actor, who won rave reviews for his portrayal of Rocky in KGF: Chapter 1, will be seen in a powerful yet ruthless avatar in the film. Initially, Mahesh Babu was supposed to begin work on Jana Gana Mana but reportedly backed out of the project at the last minute due to undisclosed reasons.

“Puri always wanted to make Jana Gana Mana keeping the pan-India audience in mind. The story gives a contemporary take on the gruesome murders, rape cases and crimes that shook our nation over the last few years. The director sat twice with Yash to discuss the script in Bengaluru and the duo will meet again soon for the final narration,” informs a source.

In all probability, a leading production house from South India will bankroll the film which is going to be shot in Telugu, Kannada and will be dubbed in Hindi and Tamil.

In the interim, Yash is shooting for KGF Chapter 2, the second instalment of the 2018 film KGF, while Puri is planning to helm Double iSmart, a sequel to his latest release iSmart Shankar.